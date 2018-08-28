Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flag raised at Broadland District Council offices to mark Merchant Navy Day

PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 September 2018

Council chairman Judy Leggett read a short message by the Earl of Wessex at the event on Monday, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s dependence on the Merchant Navy. Photo: Broadland District Council

Council chairman Judy Leggett read a short message by the Earl of Wessex at the event on Monday, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s dependence on the Merchant Navy. Photo: Broadland District Council

Archant

Broadland District Council has raised the Red Ensign flag at its Thorpe Lodge offices to mark Merchant Navy Day.

Council chairman Judy Leggett read a short message by the Earl of Wessex at the event on Monday, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s dependence on the Merchant Navy.

Broadland is supporting a nationwide call from the Seafarers UK charity and the Merchant Navy Association for the UK Merchant Navy’s official flag to be flown on public buildings and landmark flagstaffs.

The charity’s president, the Earl of Wessex, has endorsed the campaign. He said: “On this Merchant Navy Day, I very much hope you will support this campaign to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.”

As an island nation, the UK relies on Merchant Navy seafarers for 95pc of our imports, including half the food we eat.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Updated: Man arrested following arson attack at Norwich home

Photo: Denise Bradley

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of a 15-year-old Wymondham girl adjourned

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists