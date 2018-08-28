Five Great Yarmouth restaurants with amazing children’s menus
PUBLISHED: 17:18 10 September 2018
Archant
Following criticism of an Italian restaurant in Norwich for not having a children’s menu, we’ve picked out five restaurants in the Great Yarmouth area which have cracking menus for youngsters.
From red pepper houmous to battered sausage we’ve got it all covered.
HMS Hinchinbrook - 6, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth
Battered sausage £4.15
Battered Cod bites £4.95
Battered Chicken bites £4.95
Breaded Scampi £5.95
Battered Cod £4.95
Breaded Fish cake £4. 15
All served with Chips and choice of Beans or Peas
Fish and Grill - 24, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth
4oz Beef burger
Chicken burger
Fish finger
Golden Fried fish
Sausage
Chicken nuggets
½ Veggie spring roll
All served with Chips (and Beans on request)
+ Carton of soft drink
+ Ice cream dessert
For £5.95
Olive Garden Restaurant - 68, High Street, Gorleston
Starters
Halloumi sticks – bread crumbed with tzatziki £2.95
Red pepper Houmous – with cucumber and flat bread
Cheesy garlic bread – rustic garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella £2.50
Mains
Homemade chicken fingers – served with chips and baked beans. Small £5.50 Large £7.50
Barbecued Ribs – served with chips and baked beans. Small £5.50 Large £7.50
Grilled seabass – served with sautéed potatoes and salad £7.95
Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom pasta – topped with melted mozzarella served with a side salad £6.50
Desserts
Ice cream – strawberry, chocolate, vanilla £2.95
Chocolate Brownie – served with vanilla ice cream £2.95
The Priory Farm Restaurant - St Olaves, Great Yarmouth
Chipolata Sausage - Plainly grilled or served with Gravy £5.00
Beefburger - Chargrilled Burger served plain in a Bap £7.00 or with Cheese £7.50
Roast Chicken Dinner - breast of chicken served with yorkshire pudding , stuffing, roast potatoes, vegetables of the day and gravy £9.95
All meals are served with homecut chips or new potatoes and a choice of peas, beans or vegetable selection.
Desserts
Ice Creams - Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate or Mint with a choice of sauce (strawberry, chocolate or butterscotch). 3 Scoops Large £4.50 2 Scoops Small £3.00
Milk Shakes - Banana Strawberry Chocolate £2.95
The Terrace at The Imperial Hotel - 13-15 North Drive, Great Yarmouth
Mains
Fish & chips
Mac & cheese
Deep fried bites of mini chicken breast, chips & beans
Spaghetti Bolognese
Dessert
Pancake with golden syrup
DIY Sundae Jelly & ice cream
Drink
Fruit juice, squash or milk
Which is your favourite?