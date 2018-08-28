Five Great Yarmouth restaurants with amazing children’s menus

The Olive Garden restaurant in Gorleston. Picture: Geraldine Scott Archant

Following criticism of an Italian restaurant in Norwich for not having a children’s menu, we’ve picked out five restaurants in the Great Yarmouth area which have cracking menus for youngsters.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fish and Grill on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Fish and Grill on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

More: Restaurant owner criticised over food menu

From red pepper houmous to battered sausage we’ve got it all covered.

HMS Hinchinbrook - 6, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

Battered sausage £4.15

Battered Cod bites £4.95

Battered Chicken bites £4.95

Breaded Scampi £5.95

Battered Cod £4.95

Breaded Fish cake £4. 15

All served with Chips and choice of Beans or Peas

Fish and Grill - 24, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

4oz Beef burger

Chicken burger

Fish finger

Golden Fried fish

Sausage

Chicken nuggets

½ Veggie spring roll

All served with Chips (and Beans on request)

+ Carton of soft drink

+ Ice cream dessert

For £5.95

Olive Garden Restaurant - 68, High Street, Gorleston

Starters

Halloumi sticks – bread crumbed with tzatziki £2.95

Red pepper Houmous – with cucumber and flat bread

Cheesy garlic bread – rustic garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella £2.50

Mains

Homemade chicken fingers – served with chips and baked beans. Small £5.50 Large £7.50

Barbecued Ribs – served with chips and baked beans. Small £5.50 Large £7.50

Grilled seabass – served with sautéed potatoes and salad £7.95

Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom pasta – topped with melted mozzarella served with a side salad £6.50

Desserts

Ice cream – strawberry, chocolate, vanilla £2.95

Chocolate Brownie – served with vanilla ice cream £2.95

The Priory Farm Restaurant - St Olaves, Great Yarmouth

Chipolata Sausage - Plainly grilled or served with Gravy £5.00

Beefburger - Chargrilled Burger served plain in a Bap £7.00 or with Cheese £7.50

Roast Chicken Dinner - breast of chicken served with yorkshire pudding , stuffing, roast potatoes, vegetables of the day and gravy £9.95

All meals are served with homecut chips or new potatoes and a choice of peas, beans or vegetable selection.

Desserts

Ice Creams - Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate or Mint with a choice of sauce (strawberry, chocolate or butterscotch). 3 Scoops Large £4.50 2 Scoops Small £3.00

Milk Shakes - Banana Strawberry Chocolate £2.95

The Terrace at The Imperial Hotel - 13-15 North Drive, Great Yarmouth

Mains

Fish & chips

Mac & cheese

Deep fried bites of mini chicken breast, chips & beans

Spaghetti Bolognese

Dessert

Pancake with golden syrup

DIY Sundae Jelly & ice cream

Drink

Fruit juice, squash or milk

Which is your favourite?