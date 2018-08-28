Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five Great Yarmouth restaurants with amazing children’s menus

PUBLISHED: 17:18 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:28 10 September 2018

The Olive Garden restaurant in Gorleston. Picture: Geraldine Scott

The Olive Garden restaurant in Gorleston. Picture: Geraldine Scott

Archant

Following criticism of an Italian restaurant in Norwich for not having a children’s menu, we’ve picked out five restaurants in the Great Yarmouth area which have cracking menus for youngsters.

Fish and Grill on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassFish and Grill on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

More: Restaurant owner criticised over food menu

From red pepper houmous to battered sausage we’ve got it all covered.

HMS Hinchinbrook - 6, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

Battered sausage £4.15

Battered Cod bites £4.95

Battered Chicken bites £4.95

Breaded Scampi £5.95

Battered Cod £4.95

Breaded Fish cake £4. 15

All served with Chips and choice of Beans or Peas

Fish and Grill - 24, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

4oz Beef burger

Chicken burger

Fish finger

Golden Fried fish

Sausage

Chicken nuggets

½ Veggie spring roll

All served with Chips (and Beans on request)

+ Carton of soft drink

+ Ice cream dessert

For £5.95

Olive Garden Restaurant - 68, High Street, Gorleston

Starters

Halloumi sticks – bread crumbed with tzatziki £2.95

Red pepper Houmous – with cucumber and flat bread

Cheesy garlic bread – rustic garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella £2.50

Mains

Homemade chicken fingers – served with chips and baked beans. Small £5.50 Large £7.50

Barbecued Ribs – served with chips and baked beans. Small £5.50 Large £7.50

Grilled seabass – served with sautéed potatoes and salad £7.95

Chicken, Spinach and Mushroom pasta – topped with melted mozzarella served with a side salad £6.50

Desserts

Ice cream – strawberry, chocolate, vanilla £2.95

Chocolate Brownie – served with vanilla ice cream £2.95

The Priory Farm Restaurant - St Olaves, Great Yarmouth

Chipolata Sausage - Plainly grilled or served with Gravy £5.00

Beefburger - Chargrilled Burger served plain in a Bap £7.00 or with Cheese £7.50

Roast Chicken Dinner - breast of chicken served with yorkshire pudding , stuffing, roast potatoes, vegetables of the day and gravy £9.95

All meals are served with homecut chips or new potatoes and a choice of peas, beans or vegetable selection.

Desserts

Ice Creams - Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate or Mint with a choice of sauce (strawberry, chocolate or butterscotch). 3 Scoops Large £4.50 2 Scoops Small £3.00

Milk Shakes - Banana Strawberry Chocolate £2.95

The Terrace at The Imperial Hotel - 13-15 North Drive, Great Yarmouth

Mains

Fish & chips

Mac & cheese

Deep fried bites of mini chicken breast, chips & beans

Spaghetti Bolognese

Dessert

Pancake with golden syrup

DIY Sundae Jelly & ice cream

Drink

Fruit juice, squash or milk

Which is your favourite?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Shock as three teenagers arrested following two knife-point robberies in Norwich

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heroin and cocaine dealers jailed for total of 27 years for plying trade in Norwich

From left to right top to bottom, Richard Law, Ben Matthews, Mark Wheatland, Rufin Mwamba Kongolo, Michael Katnidi, Manley Vidal and Neil Brewster. The seven were jailed for a combined 27 years for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists