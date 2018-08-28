First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First has announced changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich which will come into force next week.

The company is making changes to a number of its timetables following a review of “demand, usage and punctuality, passenger suggestions” and the altered services will come into force from September 16.

Pink Line (11/12)

On weekdays First will now operate four buses an hour to Sprowston and two buses per an hour to Wroxham to help “keep to time when the traffic is heavy, and to closer match frequency with demand”.

This means buses travelling via Eaton and Cringleford will now be numbered 11, and will operate four times per hour on weekdays and buses travelling via Roundhouse Park and The Pines will be numbered 12 and will operate twice per hour on weekdays.

Buses between Sprowston, Wroxham Road, the city centre and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will continue to operate up to every 10 minutes on weekdays and on Saturdays buses will continue to run up to every 15 minutes with two journeys per hour on each service.

Turquoise Line (13)

There will be minor timetable changes to some buses, mainly in the morning and evening peak times.

Green Line (14/15)

First is changing the times of some buses in the morning and afternoon peaks to help to keep to time when the traffic is heavy. For the same reason, it is also changing the times of some afternoon buses from Wymondham to Norwich.

Early evening services from Wymondham to Norwich will be re-timed to give a 15 minute service to the city with a turquoise line 13 bus and green line 14 bus each operating every 30 minutes.

Blue Line (25/26)

Blue Line 25- University of East Anglia (UEA) to Rail Station/Riverside

Due to the start of the new university year, buses will run more regularly, up to every 10 minutes, throughout the day from Monday to Friday. There will also be extra buses between 7.50am and 8.40am and again from 4pm to 6.30pm meaning there will be buses every eight minutes.

Evening buses after 8pm will run to and from Thorpe Road for the Rail Station and will not serve the Rail Station forecourt.

Blue Line 26 – Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital / UEA to Rail Station / Riverside

There will be extra buses to the university along Earlham Road from 8am to 8.40am every weekday.

Evening buses after 8pm will run to and from Thorpe Road for the Rail Station and will not serve the Rail Station forecourt.

Yellow Line (28/29/X29)

Following passenger feedback, there will be a new X29 service leaving Norwich city centre at 7.30 and arriving in Fakenham at 8.45am.

But First has said due to a cut in funding received from Norfolk County Council, Sunday buses between Norwich and Fakenham will operate less often and there will be other minor timetable changes to all yellow line services.

Purple Line (36/37B/38/38A)

Purple Line 36 - Horsford to Norwich

First has confirmed due to a cut in the funding received from Norfolk County Council, Sunday buses to Horsford will be reduced to two buses in each direction. The company said on its website that the “extra journeys operated for the last year have not attracted enough passengers for us to be able to continue this without support”.

Purple Line 37B - Mulbarton - Tuckswood - Lakenham - City Centre (Evenings and Sundays)

The bus company has said due to “extremely low and reducing passenger numbers”, Sunday services on 37B will no longer run.

Purple Line 38/38A - Harleston - Long Stratton - South Tuckswood - City Centre - Aylsham Road - Ives Road

First is introducing a new service, 38A, which will link Harleston and The Pulhams with Norwich and will travel via Long Stratton and the A140. The service will operate from Monday to Saturday.

Purple Line 39/39A - Hall Road - Lakenham - City Centre - Mile Cross

First has said due to “reducing passenger numbers and increased issues with parked cars” in the Coleburn Road and Theobald Road areas, 39 services will only operate once an hour from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

All other buses will operate at 39A terminating at Asda, Hall Road and there will continue to be a bus up to every 20 minutes along all other sections of route.

