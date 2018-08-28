Video

Manager Ketan Vaghasiya, front left, and his wife, Rudhika, with Namaste director, Vejay Jetani, at the new Namaste Hut café at the Enterprise Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A food hut serving Indian snacks and meals is to open its doors at a Norwich university.

Namaste Hut will provide solely vegetarian and vegan food and drink from its new hut at the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Enterprise Centre.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of snacks to grab on the go as well as breakfast choices, salad bowls and hot options.

Dalsukh Jetani, manager of Namaste Hut, said: “We have come from a background where we have lots of food choices, and we wanted to bring that to the UK.

“Our food combines authentic Indian meals and traditions with sandwiches, bread rolls and meat alternatives.”

Namaste currently have five premises, including restaurants and a family-run hotel.

Vijay Jetani, director of Namaste, said: “We are very much looking forward to this new partnership. Me and one of my business partners went to UEA. We knew that we wanted to come back and to do it like this is a dream come true.”

Their new set-up includes a seating area, along with a catering service for meetings and events.

Mr Jetani, said: “We’re most excited about the thali, which is a multiple segmented dish which has a portion of rice, salad, bread and curry.

“We’re also offering fresh smoothies and milkshakes along with other glass bottled drinks.”

The Hut is completely biodegradable and by using wooden cutlery and paper straws, they also keep an eye on their carbon footprint.

Mr Jetani said: “We are very ethical and have come from a background where we think of others.

“I know that us being biodegradable won’t change everything, but hopefully we can inspire somebody else to change the way they run their business too.”

Fearn Ainsworth, commercial services manager for The Enterprise Centre, said: “We feel that Namaste is a great fit for the building community and UEA and we are delighted to be leading the way in sustainable catering and hospitality.”

To celebrate its launch, Namaste is holding a month of exciting launch events.

Namaste Hut will open to the public on September 10 and you can find out more information by visiting their website at www.namasteindiannorwich.com