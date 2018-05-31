Fires continue to be fought across the region

Fires have been fought by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service across the region through the night and into the morning.

Crews from Stalham. North Walsham and Dereham were called to a fire on an industrial premises on Horning Road West in Hoveton from 9.40pm to 12.36am, while 10 Fire Service appliances attended a blaze at Mile Cross recycling centre at 8.40pm last night.

Two crews from Diss helped Suffolk Fire Service with straw bale fires at Thrandeston shortly after 9pm.

Two crews from Kings Lynn and one from Swaffham attended a house and two vehicles on fire on Narborough Road in Pentney from just before 4am to 7.30am today (Thursday, July 26).

The 10 by 10 metre building was extinguished using hose reel jets.

Crews from Kings Lynn and Fakenham with a water carrier extinguished a fire in farm machinery and a stubble field using hose reels outside of Castle Acre at 9.35am, which took around 45 minutes to put out.

Mousehold Heath was again on fire in the early hours of the morning, as a crew from Sprowston worked to extinguish 20 square metres of heathland from 5.06 to 5.48am.

A grass fire at The Boxes in Ranworth was put out by a crew from Sprowston shortly after 11am and a crew from Earlham was called to a guttering fire on Sleaford Green in Sprowston at 11.37am.

Fire fighters from Massingham and Fakenham took more than half an hour to put out a field fire in Newton at around 12pm. At around the same time a derelict shed was extinguished in Harleston.

In Gayton three crews from Kings Lynn and a crew from Heacham extinguished a fire in farm machinery and stubble using hose reels at 12.30pm.

At 12.55pm crews from Methwold, Downham Market and Brandon attended a stubble field fire in Feltwell. This was extinguished before their arrival by the farmer.

Fire crews where called to hedge fire in North Wootton shortly before 1pm.

Two fire engines, one from Hunstanton and a second from Terrington St Clement arrived on the scene at 1.15pm.