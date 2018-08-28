Search

Firefighters tackle building fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:27 09 September 2018

Firefighters tackled a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters tackled a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich.

Crews from Earlham and Carrow attended Johnson Place, off Vauxhall Street, Norwich, following reports of a building fire.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire on the first floor.

A positive pressure ventilator was used to disperse the smoke.

It is not believed anyone was hurt in the incident which happened at about 10.45am on Sunday (September 9).

