Firefighters tackle building fire in Norwich

Crews from Earlham and Carrow attended Johnson Place, off Vauxhall Street, Norwich, following reports of a building fire.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire on the first floor.

A positive pressure ventilator was used to disperse the smoke.

It is not believed anyone was hurt in the incident which happened at about 10.45am on Sunday (September 9).