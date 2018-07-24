Video

Watch: Firefighters tackle yet another blaze at Mousehold Heath

Firefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant

Firefighters have returned to Mousehold Heath to tackle the latest in a string of blazes at the land.

Two fire crews, from Sprowston and Wroxham, were called to the heath just before 1.25pm on Tuesday afternoon. Police have also been called to the incident, which was called in by a member of the public.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said earlier on Tuesday that they had been called to six fires at the heath over the weekend, with another one on Monday night.

The region has seen a spate of open fires over the last few weeks, as the continuing hot weather causes tinderbox conditions.

While the cause of the fire is not yet clear, Norwich police took to Twitter shortly after advising anyone who sees people “stacking” to contact police immediately.

