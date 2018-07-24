Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: Firefighters tackle yet another blaze at Mousehold Heath

PUBLISHED: 14:11 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 24 July 2018

Firefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly

Firefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

Firefighters have returned to Mousehold Heath to tackle the latest in a string of blazes at the land.

Two fire crews, from Sprowston and Wroxham, were called to the heath just before 1.25pm on Tuesday afternoon. Police have also been called to the incident, which was called in by a member of the public.

Firefighters have been dealing with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony KellyFirefighters have been dealing with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said earlier on Tuesday that they had been called to six fires at the heath over the weekend, with another one on Monday night.

Firefighters have been dealing with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony KellyFirefighters have been dealing with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly

The region has seen a spate of open fires over the last few weeks, as the continuing hot weather causes tinderbox conditions.

Firefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony KellyFirefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly

While the cause of the fire is not yet clear, Norwich police took to Twitter shortly after advising anyone who sees people “stacking” to contact police immediately.

Firefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony KellyFirefighters have dealt with another blaze at Mousehold Heath. Picture: Antony Kelly

MORE: Call for sky lanterns ban amid fears for Norwich’s Mousehold Heath

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists