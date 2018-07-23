Search

Fire crews return to Mousehold Heath to tackle another blaze

PUBLISHED: 06:23 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 24 July 2018

Fire fighters tackle a fire at Mousehold Heath earlier in July. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire fighters tackle a fire at Mousehold Heath earlier in July. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to Mousehold Heath in Norwich after a fire broke out in undergrowth.

The crews from Carrow and Long Stratton were joined by the misting unit from Thetford to deal with the blaze at the heath just after 10.20pm on Monday night.

They used main jets to put out the fire and checked for hotspots.

Crews had previously been called to nearby Britannia Road 15 minutes earlier to put out a grass fire.

As the hot weather continues to lead to more wildfires, Mousehold Heath has been a regular call for our crews.

Firefighters went to the heath twice on Saturday to put out fires, after a major blaze in the area a few days earlier which firefighters believe was started deliberately.

