Firefighters called to building fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:40 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:40 14 September 2018

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Norwich.

A fire crew from Earlham attended a property in Brereton Close at just before 10am on Friday (September 14) following reports of a fire there.

The crew used hand appliances to extinguish the fire and then helped ventilate the property.

Meanwhile, fire crews from Sprowston and Wroxham were called to reports of a fire at Rackheath just after 12.40pm on Friday (September 14).

Crews used a short extension ladder and Hose Reel Jets to extinguish the fire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

