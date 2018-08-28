Firefighters called to building fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Norwich.

A fire crew from Earlham attended a property in Brereton Close at just before 10am on Friday (September 14) following reports of a fire there.

The crew used hand appliances to extinguish the fire and then helped ventilate the property.

Meanwhile, fire crews from Sprowston and Wroxham were called to reports of a fire at Rackheath just after 12.40pm on Friday (September 14).

Crews used a short extension ladder and Hose Reel Jets to extinguish the fire.