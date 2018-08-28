Firefighters called to building fire in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:40 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:40 14 September 2018

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Norwich.
A fire crew from Earlham attended a property in Brereton Close at just before 10am on Friday (September 14) following reports of a fire there.
The crew used hand appliances to extinguish the fire and then helped ventilate the property.
Meanwhile, fire crews from Sprowston and Wroxham were called to reports of a fire at Rackheath just after 12.40pm on Friday (September 14).
Crews used a short extension ladder and Hose Reel Jets to extinguish the fire.
