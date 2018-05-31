Search

Firefighters attend a vehicle fire in Taverham

PUBLISHED: 22:21 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:34 24 August 2018

Firefighters have been called to a vehicle fire in Taverham . Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters have attended a vehicle fire in Taverham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service where called to the incident, in Isbets Dale at 8.54pm on Friday night.

Two vehicles where involved in the fire which also caused partial damage to a nearby by building. Crews from Carrow,

Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and jets to extinguish the flames, a thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Topic Tags:

