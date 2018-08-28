Firefighters called to free child with arm stuck in chair in Norwich

Firefighters were called after a person became stuck in furniture. Photo: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire crews were called to rescue a youngster who had become stuck in furniture in Norwich.

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to Earlham just before 8.30pm on Monday, September 3.

It is understood the child had got an arm trapped in a chair, but crews, using small gear, managed to free them safely without injury.

The incident was closed at 10.20pm, the fire service said, and an ambulance was not required.