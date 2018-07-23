Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Firefighters tackle large woodland fire at Felthorpe

PUBLISHED: 17:48 23 July 2018 | UPDATED: 23:38 23 July 2018

Firefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony Kelly

Firefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony Kelly

Antony Kelly

Firefighters have been dealing with a large woodland fire at Felthorpe, north of Norwich.

The incident in woodland near Haveringland Road started at about 2.20pm today and involved an area of about 150m by 50m in size.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow, Aylsham, Wroxham attended the scene along with a support unit from Thetford, a water carrier from Hethersett and the fire service drone.

Firefighters were at the scene for a couple of hours and used both main jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were also called out to a number of other fires across the county on Monday evening.

Firefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony KellyFirefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony Kelly

Among them was a small grass fire at Mousehold Heath, off Britannia Road, at about 10pm, straw bales on fire at Great Massingham shortly before 10pm, a fire in the open at Barnham Cross Common, in Thetford, also shortly before 10pm.

There was also a fire in the open in Caister Road, Great Yarmouth at about 7pm, a grass fire in Bowthorpe just before 7pm, and a grass fire in Coopers Lane, Lakenham, shorting after 5.30pm.

Fire crews were also called out to extinguish a field fire in Deopham Road, Morley St Botolph, near Wymondham, shortly before 4.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists