Video

Firefighters tackle large woodland fire at Felthorpe

Firefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony Kelly Antony Kelly

Firefighters have been dealing with a large woodland fire at Felthorpe, north of Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident in woodland near Haveringland Road started at about 2.20pm today and involved an area of about 150m by 50m in size.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow, Aylsham, Wroxham attended the scene along with a support unit from Thetford, a water carrier from Hethersett and the fire service drone.

Firefighters were at the scene for a couple of hours and used both main jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were also called out to a number of other fires across the county on Monday evening.

Firefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony Kelly Firefighters have been called out to a fire in woodland in Felthorpe. Photo: Antony Kelly

Among them was a small grass fire at Mousehold Heath, off Britannia Road, at about 10pm, straw bales on fire at Great Massingham shortly before 10pm, a fire in the open at Barnham Cross Common, in Thetford, also shortly before 10pm.

There was also a fire in the open in Caister Road, Great Yarmouth at about 7pm, a grass fire in Bowthorpe just before 7pm, and a grass fire in Coopers Lane, Lakenham, shorting after 5.30pm.

Fire crews were also called out to extinguish a field fire in Deopham Road, Morley St Botolph, near Wymondham, shortly before 4.30pm.