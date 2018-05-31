Four fire crews tackle caravan blaze

The aftermath of the caravan fire at Lingwood. Photo: John Alison. Archant

Four fire engines tackled a caravan blaze at Lingwood in the early hours of this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Carrow, Acle, Sprowston and Earlham were called to Orchard Close shortly before 1am.

They spent almost one hour and 20 minutes at the scene, and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service said no one was injured and no one had to be rescued.

Lingwood is located east of Norwich in the Broadland district.

• Did you see what happened? Call or text Luke Powell on 07918905554 or email luke.powell@archant.co.uk