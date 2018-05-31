Feedback wanted over busiest ever Norwich Pride

Thousands of people enjoying the 10th Norwich Pride Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Organisers behind the colourful Norwich Pride event are appealing to those who went along to this year’s celebration to help plan the next one.

Those behind Norwich Pride, which marked its 10th anniversary this year, are asking people to fill in a survey ahead of the 11th Norwich Pride, which will be held on July 27, 2019.

Julie Bremner, chairman of Norwich Pride 2018 said: “We had a wonderful 10th Norwich Pride and have heard so many amazing stories about the impact it has had on people’s lives.

“We showed that Norwich is a city of diversity. The planning has already started for next year’s Pride and every single person who fills in the survey will help us to ensure that the day is as successful and inclusive as possible.”

Thousands of people turned out this year as the city turned into a giant rainbow for the parade and celebration.

Starting from outside City Hall, the procession weaved its way through Norwich before arriving at Chapelfield Gardens for a Pride party in the sunshine.

The parade was a sea of smiling faces as people of all ages proudly processed through the streets waving flags and dressed in all the colours of the rainbow, and all the way along the route the parade was welcomed with huge crowds that gathered to show their support.

Norwich Pride secretary Michelle Savage, also known as Shelly Telly, described the event as “absolutely phenomenal” and said it was the biggest Norwich Pride parade yet with about 10,000 people taking part.

“There were more rainbows than ever, more shops dressed up than ever, more people supporting us than ever, a really, really strong sense that Norwich is celebrating Pride,” she said, adding that one of the highlights was seeing the huge 50m Pride flag which was new for this year’s event.

“That was the just most glorious sight, walking down Theatre Street and you could see this flag all the way out. It was brilliant,” she said.

This year also saw the first King’s Lynn Pride event held, and next year Great Yarmouth plans to hold it’s first ever Pride celebration.

To fill in the survey on this year’s Norwich Pride visit www.norwichpride.org.uk/big-survey-2018 by September 21..