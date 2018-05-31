Search

Daniel Farke: Show your support for City manager

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 August 2018

Daniel Farke masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Daniel Farke masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Now is your chance to show your support for Daniel Farke – by picking up one of our masks of the German manager.

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The same idea for Wes Hoolahan’s Norwich City farewell inspired the Irish legend to score in his final game for the club against Leeds United last season.

And we hope there will be similar good luck with the Daniel Farke masks ahead of Norwich City’s first home match of the season, against West Brom on Saturday.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Evening News, said: “We had a really good reaction to the masks we produced for Wes Hoolahan’s Norwich City farewell, with thousands being worn on his final match.

“We thought, with Norwich’s first home game on the horizon, we’d do the same again to show our support for Farke and the team as the season gets under way.”

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The masks, which will  see the stadium filled with  the German manager’s face, will be available in goody  bags sold with the newspaper at various points around Carrow Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

