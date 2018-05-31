Search

Family fun day featuring entertainment from around world to be held at Catton Park

PUBLISHED: 16:36 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:36 24 August 2018

A family fun day featuring activities and entertainment from around the world is being held at Catton Park next month. Photo: Simon Finlay

Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

A family fun day featuring activities and entertainment from around the world is being held at Catton Park next month.

Visitors will have the chance to try everything from Chinese calligraphy and bushcraft activities to martial arts and Bollywood dancing.

There will also be Caribbean and Portuguese food on offer.

Children are invited to take part in a drawing competition of their favourite garden.

The free event is being hosted by Broadland District Council, in partnership with The Gardens Trust and Catton Park.

It takes place on Sunday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm.

Call 01603 430496 for more information.

