Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fallen tree removed from A140

28 July, 2018 - 10:01
The A140 has re-opened. Picture: Jason Selvarajah

The A140 has re-opened. Picture: Jason Selvarajah

Archant

The A140 has re-opened after a tree partially blocked the road.

The northbound side of the carriageway was closed while police dealt with the situation at Swainsthorpe.

On Twitter Insp Jason Selvarajah said: “A140 #Swainsthorpe now open. Obstruction freed and removed. PC Bartlett has promised not to tell anyone that I fell over whilst trying to move the tree due to a branch breaking off - new trousers required @SouthNorfPolice #CarriagewayClearance.”

Last night heavy rain and thunder swept the region after the heatwave which had impacted Norfolk for several weeks came to an end.

Insp Lou Provart, duty control inspector for the Norfolk Police said: “It was one of our busiest days we have had this year in terms of call volume.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists