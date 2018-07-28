Fallen tree removed from A140

The A140 has re-opened. Picture: Jason Selvarajah Archant

The A140 has re-opened after a tree partially blocked the road.

The northbound side of the carriageway was closed while police dealt with the situation at Swainsthorpe.

On Twitter Insp Jason Selvarajah said: “A140 #Swainsthorpe now open. Obstruction freed and removed. PC Bartlett has promised not to tell anyone that I fell over whilst trying to move the tree due to a branch breaking off - new trousers required @SouthNorfPolice #CarriagewayClearance.”

Last night heavy rain and thunder swept the region after the heatwave which had impacted Norfolk for several weeks came to an end.

Insp Lou Provart, duty control inspector for the Norfolk Police said: “It was one of our busiest days we have had this year in terms of call volume.”