‘Mini tornado’ and golf ball-sized hail stones wreak havoc in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 08:53 28 July 2018 | UPDATED: 13:38 28 July 2018
Archant
A “mini tornado” and golf ball-sized hail stones wreaked havoc across parts of Norfolk yesterday afternoon.
In Dereham, two women were “thrown” across a table as strong winds ripped apart the gazebo they were sitting under.
Meanwhile, in Colkirk, near Fakenham, large hail stones “covered” one woman’s car in dents.
Videos posted on a community Facebook page in Dereham also appear to show a paddling pool being blown high above the town.
It comes as the Met Office issued an amber warning for large parts of Norfolk yesterday.
Wendy Baxter, of Quebec Road in Dereham, said she had been in her garden with her friends at around 3.30pm when the wind picked up.
“The wind came from nowhere,” she said. “It literally took two of the ladies off their seats and threw them across the table.
“The gazebo was bending inwards and we were gripping onto it for dear life.
“I don’t know if it was a vortex or a mini tornado, but whatever it was, it was horrific.”
Mrs Baxter, 51, said the wind destroyed her gazebo and smashed picture frames in her house.
Elsewhere, Chloe Barber, from Shipdham, said she was caught out in a hail storm while driving on the B1146 at Colkirk, near Fakenham.
The 35-year-old said hail stones the size of “golf balls” struck her Honda Civic at around 3.50pm, leaving it badly dented.
“It just started to hammer down,” she said. “We heard some loud bangs and realised it was hail stones hitting the car.
“They were like golf balls, I have never seen anything like it.
“It was like a little Armageddon.”
Ms Barber said her car’s bonnet and roof was “covered” in dents.
She said she contacted her insurance company, and was told to get an estimate for repairs as it could be a write-off.