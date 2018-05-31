Norfolk village to add names to Great War memorial

Two names could be added to Tasburgh war memorial to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A Norfolk village plans to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War by adding the names of two men to its war memorial.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arthur Whinney served with the Wiltshire Regiment. Men of the regiment pictured attacking near Thiepval. Picture: Ernest Brooks/Imperial War Museums Arthur Whinney served with the Wiltshire Regiment. Men of the regiment pictured attacking near Thiepval. Picture: Ernest Brooks/Imperial War Museums

Tasburgh Parish Council is seeking to include the names alongside the 12 men who died in the Great War already listed on the village war memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s Church.

The inclusion 100 years after the end of the war comes after research into the men, Arthur Whinney and John Frederick Hazell, who are both buried in Tasburgh churchyard.

Arthur Whinney was conscripted in 1917 into the 1st Battalion, Wiltshire Regiment, which that year took part in the attack on Messines Ridge where they sustained 170 casualties. One of the officers who led the action was Captain R Hayward who later won the Victoria Cross.

Tasburgh war memorial currently listed 12 men who died during the First World War. Picture: Simon Parkin Tasburgh war memorial currently listed 12 men who died during the First World War. Picture: Simon Parkin

The son of John and Elizabeth Whinney of Lower Tasburgh and a coachman at Rainthorpe Hall, Arthur Whinney is recorded as having been captured at Messines on the 10 April 1918. He returned to Norfolk but died three years after the end of the war aged 21 on 17 January 1921.

Lance Corporal John Frederick Hazell died on 18 September 1916 whilst on service with the 3rd Battalion of the Norfolk Regiment, a unit that trained soldiers heading to the front that was first based in Norwich before moving to Felixstowe in August 1914.

Dave Moore, vice-chair of Tasburgh Parish Council, who has been involved in the research, said: “The parish council thought it would be nice to take ownership of the memorial. Although it is in the churchyard it is owned by the community.

David Moore, vice-chair of Tasburgh parish council. Picture: Sonya Duncan David Moore, vice-chair of Tasburgh parish council. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“With it being the centenary we thought it would be rather nice to add a couple of names that were not on the memorial.

“They were not on there by omission. Because the memorial was put up in 1921 by public subscription, one of the names is not on there because he died later from injuries after the end of the war.”

Plans for the changes to the memorial have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

Lance Corporal John Frederick Hazell is buried in Tasburgh churchyard. Picture: Simon Parkin Lance Corporal John Frederick Hazell is buried in Tasburgh churchyard. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mr Moore said: “We are in the process of getting permission to do it and seeing if it is achievable because the memorial is set out in a particular way. But we hope these names can be added and these men remembered.”

It is believed that in total 72 men associated with Tasburgh served during the Great War.

The research has also shed more light on Arthur Field, one of the 12 men already listed on the memorial but who had remained a mystery. It is now believed he died in Felixstowe hospital and is also buried in Tasburgh churchyard.

The grave of Arthur Whinney, who died three years after the war, in Tasburgh churchyard. Picture: Simon Parkin The grave of Arthur Whinney, who died three years after the war, in Tasburgh churchyard. Picture: Simon Parkin

MEN ALREADY LISTED ON TASBURGH WAR MEMORIAL

Men of the Wiltshire Regiment marching to the front. Arthur Whinney was captured at Messines on the 10 April 1918. Picture: Ernest Brooks/Imperial War Museums Men of the Wiltshire Regiment marching to the front. Arthur Whinney was captured at Messines on the 10 April 1918. Picture: Ernest Brooks/Imperial War Museums

James Barsham Burgess

Son of William Burgess, of Upper Tasburgh, Norwich

Norfolk Regiment, 8th

Died July 1, 1916

Age 20

Listed at Thiepval Memorial, France

Geoffrey Cushion

1st Battalion, Essex Regiment

Died July 11, 1916

Acheux British Cemetery, France

Herbert Ernest Cushion

1st Battalion, Norfolk Regiment

Died June 25, 1915

Dickebusch New Military Cemetery, Belgium

Arthur Henry Everett

8th Battalion, Norfolk Regiment

Died September 29, 1915

Age 20

Listed at Loos Memorial, France

Bernard Leonard Goose

1st/9th Battalion, Durham Light Infantry

Died November 5, 1916

Listed at Thiepval Memorial, France

Herbert Harbour

The King’s (Liverpool Regiment)

Died October 29, 1917

Age 25

Dozinghem Military Cemetery, Belgium

William Harbour

1st/18th Battalion, London Regiment (London Irish Rifles)

Died March 21, 1918

Listed at Arras Memorial, France

Sydney Mathews

Army Service Corps, “F” Coy

Died July 27, 1917

Age 19

Basra War Cemetery, Iraq

Percival Nobbs

6th Battalion, Bedfordshire Regiment

Died November 16, 1916

Age 28

Waggon Road Cemetery, Beaumont-Hamel, France

Frank Rix

12th Battalion, London Regiment (The Rangers)

Died April 9, 1917

Age 32

London Cemetery, Neuville-Vitasse, France

John Brown Rix

58th Battalion,Canadian Infantry

Died August 19, 1916

Age 31

Westoutre British Cemetery, Belgium

Michael John Carnac Fisher

The memorial also lists one name from the Second World War. Michael John Carnac Fisher served in the 2nd Battalion Fusiliers who died on May 31 1940 whilst holding the Dunkirk perimeter against German attack.