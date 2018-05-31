Norfolk village to add names to Great War memorial
PUBLISHED: 15:30 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:39 17 August 2018
Archant
A Norfolk village plans to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War by adding the names of two men to its war memorial.
Tasburgh Parish Council is seeking to include the names alongside the 12 men who died in the Great War already listed on the village war memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s Church.
The inclusion 100 years after the end of the war comes after research into the men, Arthur Whinney and John Frederick Hazell, who are both buried in Tasburgh churchyard.
Arthur Whinney was conscripted in 1917 into the 1st Battalion, Wiltshire Regiment, which that year took part in the attack on Messines Ridge where they sustained 170 casualties. One of the officers who led the action was Captain R Hayward who later won the Victoria Cross.
The son of John and Elizabeth Whinney of Lower Tasburgh and a coachman at Rainthorpe Hall, Arthur Whinney is recorded as having been captured at Messines on the 10 April 1918. He returned to Norfolk but died three years after the end of the war aged 21 on 17 January 1921.
Lance Corporal John Frederick Hazell died on 18 September 1916 whilst on service with the 3rd Battalion of the Norfolk Regiment, a unit that trained soldiers heading to the front that was first based in Norwich before moving to Felixstowe in August 1914.
Dave Moore, vice-chair of Tasburgh Parish Council, who has been involved in the research, said: “The parish council thought it would be nice to take ownership of the memorial. Although it is in the churchyard it is owned by the community.
“With it being the centenary we thought it would be rather nice to add a couple of names that were not on the memorial.
“They were not on there by omission. Because the memorial was put up in 1921 by public subscription, one of the names is not on there because he died later from injuries after the end of the war.”
Plans for the changes to the memorial have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.
Mr Moore said: “We are in the process of getting permission to do it and seeing if it is achievable because the memorial is set out in a particular way. But we hope these names can be added and these men remembered.”
It is believed that in total 72 men associated with Tasburgh served during the Great War.
The research has also shed more light on Arthur Field, one of the 12 men already listed on the memorial but who had remained a mystery. It is now believed he died in Felixstowe hospital and is also buried in Tasburgh churchyard.
MEN ALREADY LISTED ON TASBURGH WAR MEMORIAL
James Barsham Burgess
Son of William Burgess, of Upper Tasburgh, Norwich
Norfolk Regiment, 8th
Died July 1, 1916
Age 20
Listed at Thiepval Memorial, France
Geoffrey Cushion
1st Battalion, Essex Regiment
Died July 11, 1916
Acheux British Cemetery, France
Herbert Ernest Cushion
1st Battalion, Norfolk Regiment
Died June 25, 1915
Dickebusch New Military Cemetery, Belgium
Arthur Henry Everett
8th Battalion, Norfolk Regiment
Died September 29, 1915
Age 20
Listed at Loos Memorial, France
Bernard Leonard Goose
1st/9th Battalion, Durham Light Infantry
Died November 5, 1916
Listed at Thiepval Memorial, France
Herbert Harbour
The King’s (Liverpool Regiment)
Died October 29, 1917
Age 25
Dozinghem Military Cemetery, Belgium
William Harbour
1st/18th Battalion, London Regiment (London Irish Rifles)
Died March 21, 1918
Listed at Arras Memorial, France
Sydney Mathews
Army Service Corps, “F” Coy
Died July 27, 1917
Age 19
Basra War Cemetery, Iraq
Percival Nobbs
6th Battalion, Bedfordshire Regiment
Died November 16, 1916
Age 28
Waggon Road Cemetery, Beaumont-Hamel, France
Frank Rix
12th Battalion, London Regiment (The Rangers)
Died April 9, 1917
Age 32
London Cemetery, Neuville-Vitasse, France
John Brown Rix
58th Battalion,Canadian Infantry
Died August 19, 1916
Age 31
Westoutre British Cemetery, Belgium
Michael John Carnac Fisher
The memorial also lists one name from the Second World War. Michael John Carnac Fisher served in the 2nd Battalion Fusiliers who died on May 31 1940 whilst holding the Dunkirk perimeter against German attack.