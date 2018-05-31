Exhibition celebrating the lives of Dorothy Jewson and Lady Eve Balfour to come to Norwich

'Eve Balfour. The Founder of the Soil Association and Voice of the Organic Movement: Picture: Supplied by Tessa Fox / Michael Brander Archant

One founded the Soil Association, and broadened the nation’s understanding of the environment the other was Norwich’s first female MP.

Dorothy Jewson, Norwich's first femle MP. Picture: Tessa Fox / Frank Meeres

Now, an exhibition celebrating the lives of Lady Eve Balfour, Dorothy Jewson and one hundred years since women got the vote is coming to Norwich.

Hosted by the Greenhouse Trust, in Bethel Street, the exhibition, called ‘Why Women Will Save The Planet’ will focus on the lives of the two women, their legacy and how modern society can empower women to lead a greater effort in climate change.

It will also feature a ballot box encouraging exhibition goers to cast their vote on current environmental issues in Norwich.

A Suffolk farmer, and organic farming pioneer, Lady Balfour was one of the first women to graduate in agriculture from Reading University. In 1943 she published ‘Living Soil’ which became the founding text of the organic food and farming movement. In 1946 she co-funded and became president of the Soil Association, an international association which promotes sustainable agriculture.

'Eve Balfour. The Founder of the Soil Association and Voice of the Organic Movement. Picture: Supplied by Teesa Fox/ Michael Brander

In 1923, Dorothy Jewson, became one of the first three women to be elected as Labour MPs. A pacifist, and Quaker during her life Ms Jewson worked to raise awareness of birth control, reduce poverty and was incremental in the creation of many of Norwich’s parks.

The exhibition will feature information about each woman’s life and the woman’s movement alongside examples of the Land Army and Dig for Victory Posters of the Second World War.

Tessa Fox, the exhibition co-ordinator, said she did not think enough people knew about the two women: “Of course Jewson is a well known Norfolk name but in many cases with history, women tend to fade to the background and despite their achievements, Lady Eve Balfour and Dorothy Jewson had more or less been forgotten in East Anglia’s History. The chance to therefore highlight their achievements in this exhibition has been a great opportunity.”

The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 1, at 11am, when Ros Brown, the Sheriff of Norwich will cast the first vote in the gallery’s ballot box.

It will run until October 20, and has been funded by the Heritage Lottery’s Extraordinary Women Fund.