Everything you need to know about Old Buckenham Airshow 2018

Old Buckenham airshow 2017. Matilda Boniface enjoying the show. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

As the summer holidays get underway, here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of Old Buckenham Airshow 2018, from what’s on to how much tickets cost.

When is it?

The Airshow is on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

Where is it?

The show takes place at Old Buckenham Airfield, which is on Abbey Road (no not that one) in Old Buckenham near Attleborough.

The Old Buckenham Airshow is a chance to see some real characters, such as this Fokker triplane from the Bremont Great War Display Team. Picture Paul Johnson/Flightline UK The Old Buckenham Airshow is a chance to see some real characters, such as this Fokker triplane from the Bremont Great War Display Team. Picture Paul Johnson/Flightline UK

What will be taking to the skies?

There will be 28 aerial acts including the bi-planes and tri-planes of the Bremont Great War Display, Second World War favourites, aerobatics and much more.

A world first will take place at the Airshow this year as pilot Richard Ellingworth makes his first display appearance in the Fairchild Argus - a 1930s plane used for everything from transporting Hollywood stars to bombing German U-Boats.

Also, in the year that it celebrates its centenary, the RAF will be at the Airshow for the first time since 2012, bringing ZA947, a Douglas Dakota.

Our fleet are ready for introductory flights to those who wish to try a flight at this weekend's Fantastic & Famous Airshow at Old Buckenham. pic.twitter.com/r9mdf5SgZj — Old Buck Aero Club (@FlyingMadeEasy) July 25, 2018

And what is on the ground?

For those with a bit of vertigo, there is plenty closer to earth.

The Airshow is also about celebrating the best of Norfolk, with locally brewed ales, Norfolk-made luxury ice-cream and a sprinkling of Norfolk-based pilots and businesses involved.

It also features a re-enactment of a Second World War liberation of a Normandy barn.

We are more than just an airshow.. we are the ultimate family July day out....Kids under 12 are FREE!



Old Buckenham Airshow 2018 on Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th July.



Advanced tickets can be purchased here at discounted prices: https://t.co/O3Hi782Vle or pay on the gate pic.twitter.com/6GHNCYfOXF — Old Buck Airshow (@OldBuckAirshow) July 7, 2018

Spectators inspired by the aerial tricks can have a go with Sim Fly, the unique flying simulator that lets people clamber into the cockpit and fly with, or fight against their friends.

How much will it cost?

Happily for parents under-12’s go free, but for the rest of us...

On Saturday 12-16-year-olds are £8 admission and on Sunday they are £10.

Adult admissions are £15 on Saturday and £20 on Sunday, however discounts are available if purchased in advance online.

A discount is also available for those with a disabled identity card.

For more offers visit www.tickettailor.com/events/buckenhamaviationcentreltd/113360/#