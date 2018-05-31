Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Everything you need to know about Old Buckenham Airshow 2018

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 08:55 27 July 2018

Old Buckenham airshow 2017. Matilda Boniface enjoying the show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Old Buckenham airshow 2017. Matilda Boniface enjoying the show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

As the summer holidays get underway, here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of Old Buckenham Airshow 2018, from what’s on to how much tickets cost.

When is it?

The Airshow is on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

Where is it?

The show takes place at Old Buckenham Airfield, which is on Abbey Road (no not that one) in Old Buckenham near Attleborough.

The Old Buckenham Airshow is a chance to see some real characters, such as this Fokker triplane from the Bremont Great War Display Team. Picture Paul Johnson/Flightline UKThe Old Buckenham Airshow is a chance to see some real characters, such as this Fokker triplane from the Bremont Great War Display Team. Picture Paul Johnson/Flightline UK

What will be taking to the skies?

There will be 28 aerial acts including the bi-planes and tri-planes of the Bremont Great War Display, Second World War favourites, aerobatics and much more.

A world first will take place at the Airshow this year as pilot Richard Ellingworth makes his first display appearance in the Fairchild Argus - a 1930s plane used for everything from transporting Hollywood stars to bombing German U-Boats.

Also, in the year that it celebrates its centenary, the RAF will be at the Airshow for the first time since 2012, bringing ZA947, a Douglas Dakota.

And what is on the ground?

For those with a bit of vertigo, there is plenty closer to earth.

The Airshow is also about celebrating the best of Norfolk, with locally brewed ales, Norfolk-made luxury ice-cream and a sprinkling of Norfolk-based pilots and businesses involved.

It also features a re-enactment of a Second World War liberation of a Normandy barn.

Spectators inspired by the aerial tricks can have a go with Sim Fly, the unique flying simulator that lets people clamber into the cockpit and fly with, or fight against their friends.

How much will it cost?

Happily for parents under-12’s go free, but for the rest of us...

On Saturday 12-16-year-olds are £8 admission and on Sunday they are £10.

Adult admissions are £15 on Saturday and £20 on Sunday, however discounts are available if purchased in advance online.

A discount is also available for those with a disabled identity card.

For more offers visit www.tickettailor.com/events/buckenhamaviationcentreltd/113360/#

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists