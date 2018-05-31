Search

Emergency services remove person from car in two-vehicle A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:34 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 17:34 30 July 2018

The A47 at Brundall. Picture: Google maps

The A47 at Brundall. Picture: Google maps

Archant

Emergency services rescued a person from a vehicle after a crash on the A47.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the road at Brundall at about 2.25pm on Monday afternoon.

The incident involved two cars and saw the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway closed.

But the road was reopened by 3.40pm, police said, and while the ambulance service was called, no-one involved suffered serious injuries.

The fire service sent crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Acle, where they provided casualty care.

They “manually assisted” one casualty from a vehicle, they said.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

