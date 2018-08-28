Search

Norfolk’s emergency services celebrated in national social media campaign

PUBLISHED: 08:32 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:56 09 September 2018

Police. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

The vital work of Norfolk’s blue light services will be celebrated today with a social media campaign, as the county marked the first Emergency Services Day.

The event was announced by prime minister Theresa May last week, and will be held annually to pay tribute to those who work for the 999 services.

It begins at 9am to represent the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month and will be used to promote efficiency in the emergency services, to educate the public about using the emergency services responsibly and to promote volunteering opportunities across the emergency services.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “We are very lucky to have such excellent emergency services in Norfolk and that they work in collaboration with each other and with us to protect our communities. We owe such a lot to our emergency services, both on the frontline and all the work that goes on behind the scenes.”

Topic Tags:

