Updated

Two men taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at Norwich industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 18:41 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:41 27 July 2018

Police were called to Briar Chemicals Friday afternoon (Picture: Luke Powell)

Archant

Two men have been taken to hospital after an industrial incident.

Officers were called to Briar Chemicals on the Sweet Briar Road site at about 3.10pm on Friday following reports of an explosion.

A man injured in the incident has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital – no-one else was injured but another man has been treated for shock and also taken to hospital.

It has been confirmed the incident is not chemical related and there is no risk to other site workers or the public.

Police and fire remain on scene and enquiries will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The fire service were called at around 2.40pm.

Seven crews attended the scene, arriving at 2.51pm, they left at 2.54pm.

The ambulance service was also called to the incident.

