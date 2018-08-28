Emergency services called to crash on A47 slip road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 09:02 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:45 13 September 2018
Archant
Emergency services have been called after a car and a bicycle were in a crash
The crash, on the A143 slip road to the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, happened at just after 8am today.
The road was closed, with tailbacks to the Victoria Road roundabout at Gorleston.
Police said that traffic was flowing again at just before 8.50am.
