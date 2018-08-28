Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Emergency services called to crash on A47 slip road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 09:02 13 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:45 13 September 2018

Picture: Archant library.

Picture: Archant library.

Archant

Emergency services have been called after a car and a bicycle were in a crash

The crash, on the A143 slip road to the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, happened at just after 8am today.

The road was closed, with tailbacks to the Victoria Road roundabout at Gorleston.

Police said that traffic was flowing again at just before 8.50am.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

Most Read

Video: Police seal off part of Norwich city centre street near John Lewis

Police tape outside John Lewis in All Saints Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

New £10m 126-bedroom hotel in Norwich could open late next year

Architect impressions of how the new Hampton by Hilton hotel in Norwich may look. Photo: ICA Architects

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Updated: Four people arrested after knifepoint robbery outside John Lewis in Norwich

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Street, outside John Lewis. Pic: David Hannant.

Tributes to Norwich nightclub director found dead in city

Ibish Peri (second from right) with Dawn, Steve and Dogan Peri at the former Rocco's nightclub. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide