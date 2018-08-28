Eight year-old organises litter pick in local community

Children picking up litter in Lionwood. Picture: Amy Tennant Archant

An eight year-old organised a litter pick outside her school and baked cakes for all those who got involved.

Eight-year-old Martha Tennant putting up flyers for her litter pick. Picture: Amy Tennant Eight-year-old Martha Tennant putting up flyers for her litter pick. Picture: Amy Tennant

Martha Tennant, from Thorpe Hamlet, organised the litter pick outside Lionwood Junior after noticing lots of rubbish.

Amy Tennant, 41, Martha’s mother, said: “I am proud of Martha for organising this, she has noticed how much litter is dropped and wanted to do something about it.

“She and her brother also made cakes for all the helpers and Martha has applied for a green badge from Blue Peter.”

A total of 14 children filled four sacks of rubbish from the area.

Mrs Tennant said: “She hopes she can encourage other kids to look after the environment and wrote on the posters she made that litter picking can be fun.

“She was disappointed that some of her posters in lionwood have been taken down but is still happy about how successful the litter pick was.”