Autumn educational programme will include the Brontës and sixties cinema
PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 24 August 2018
The Brontës, sixties British cinema, and the UK constitution are all subjects covered in the new Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) autumn programme.
The Norwich branch of WEA has published its new brochure for courses and day schools for 2018-19.
Kicking off with a five-week course ‘The Pleasures of Reading Scott Fitzgerald’ on September 17, the WEA offer a wide variety of informal classes taught by expert tutors.
Course prices range from £42.50 to £85 for five to 10 weeks.
There are no exams and they are open to anyone over 18.
Brochures may be found in the Arts Round-Up carousels around the county, as well as in public libraries and at the King’s Centre, King Street, Norwich.
Details can also be found on the website at www.wea-norwich.org.uk, or from Annette Conn on 01603 629557 or by email at info@wea-norwich.org.uk.