Parents say new pick-up and drop-off scheme at Norwich school is ‘chaos’

Parents say that children returning for their first day of term at a Norwich school were met with “chaos” when a new start to the day was trialled.

Norwich Primary Academy, in Clarkson Road, told parents that the way their children are delivered and collected at the school would be changed, in a letter sent five days before the start of term.

All parents and children were told to congregate in the car park of the school, which is part of the Inspiration Trust academy trust, where their children would then be separated into two halls and into their classes.

Tammy Loughlin, 38, from the Marlpit area, said: “This morning left me distressed and concerned, it was not the smooth transition promised for our children.

“It was chaos, there were children crying, kids trying to put their bikes and scooters away and it was all completely out of hand.”

She said in five days they had attracted more than 100 signatures on a petition from parents, and have asked for a meeting to voice their concerns.

Inspiration Trust spokesman James Goffin said: “Norwich Primary is trialling a new start to the day, with children entering through the front rather than the back of the school.

“This is aimed at getting pupils into lessons more quickly, and as with any new approach it will take a little bit of getting used to.

“Pupils previously had to cross the car park area at the front of the school and this hasn’t changed.

“The vehicle gate is closed at the beginning and end of the day to ensure they stay safe.

“School staff are on hand to talk to parents and make sure pupils are as safe as possible. We are listening to parents’ comments and will keep the arrangements under review.”

In February, the school’s principal Damian Weare issued nine fixed-term - temporary - exclusions during his first week in charge.

The academy was rated good in its latest Ofsted report, in 2015, then run by former principal Tessa Holledge.

It was already an academy at that point, having converted and joined the trust in 2013.