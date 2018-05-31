Norwich students up for national science award

Mia Dale (Left) and Kirsty Wong who are on work experience at NNUH with Nuffield research placements. Picture. NNUH NNUH

Two Norwich students have been submitted to run for a national science award.

Mia Dale and Kirsty Wong, who are both students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, have been nominated for a National Gold Crest Award and will be running for the national Young Scientist of the year competition.

The girls were allocated real research projects after they completed research placements at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

They investigated the incidence of type 2 diabetes in patients with giant cell arteritis and analysed changing trends in biologics prescribing for axial spondyloarthritis.

Mia said: “After a really positive couple of weeks, I think I have been converted to study medicine. I have learnt what it is like to be in a work environment. It is really interesting to do research that feels a bit beyond me at the moment, but I will be doing in a couple of years.”

Kirsty added that staff had been really welcoming and it was “really interesting” to do real life research.

The girls joined the rheumatology department for the summer as part of Nuffield Research Placements.

The scheme is open to Year 12 students who are considering a future career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).