Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich students up for national science award

PUBLISHED: 08:04 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:17 23 August 2018

Mia Dale (Left) and Kirsty Wong who are on work experience at NNUH with Nuffield research placements. Picture. NNUH

Mia Dale (Left) and Kirsty Wong who are on work experience at NNUH with Nuffield research placements. Picture. NNUH

NNUH

Two Norwich students have been submitted to run for a national science award.

Two Norwich students have been submitted to run for a national science award.

Mia Dale and Kirsty Wong, who are both students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, have been nominated for a National Gold Crest Award and will be running for the national Young Scientist of the year competition.

The girls were allocated real research projects after they completed research placements at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

They investigated the incidence of type 2 diabetes in patients with giant cell arteritis and analysed changing trends in biologics prescribing for axial spondyloarthritis.

Mia said: “After a really positive couple of weeks, I think I have been converted to study medicine. I have learnt what it is like to be in a work environment. It is really interesting to do research that feels a bit beyond me at the moment, but I will be doing in a couple of years.”

Kirsty added that staff had been really welcoming and it was “really interesting” to do real life research.

The girls joined the rheumatology department for the summer as part of Nuffield Research Placements.

The scheme is open to Year 12 students who are considering a future career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: WATCH: Red Arrows land in formation at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists