Norwich School welcome children as young as four
PUBLISHED: 08:54 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 06 September 2018
The private school, set in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, is now buzzing with boys and girls from aged four to 18.
The expansion of the £3,666-£4,925 per term lower school saw 57 pupils start.
John Ingham, master of the lower school, said: “Today has been a really exciting day that has run every smoothly.
“It was great to see pupils in the new classrooms and outdoor facilities which will give them a bespoke education.”
Parents and pupils saw the new classrooms for the first time yesterday, during an induction.
Mr Ingham , who’s worked at the school for almost 12 years, said: “It’s been a very busy summer getting everything ready and getting the best we could possibly provide for the children.”
The independent and co-educational school only accept applications and require an informal interview.
