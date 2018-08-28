Search

Norwich School welcome children as young as four

PUBLISHED: 08:54 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 06 September 2018

Lower school pupils enjoying their first day at Norwich School. Picture. Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Archant

The private school, set in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, is now buzzing with boys and girls from aged four to 18.

The private school, set in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, is now buzzing with  boys and girls from ages four to 18.

The expansion of the £3,666-£4,925 per term lower school saw 57 pupils start.

John Ingham, master of the lower school, said: “Today has been a really exciting day that has run every smoothly.

“It was great to see pupils in the new classrooms and outdoor facilities which will give them a bespoke education.”

Parents and pupils saw the new classrooms for the first time yesterday, during an induction.

Mr Ingham , who’s worked at the school for almost 12 years, said: “It’s been a very busy summer getting everything ready and getting the best we could possibly provide for the children.”

The independent and co-educational school only accept applications and require an informal interview.

To find out about Norwich School visit its website.

