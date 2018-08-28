Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk academy trust ordered to improve ‘weak financial position’

PUBLISHED: 08:38 15 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 15 September 2018

Pic: Archant Library.

Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

A Norfolk trust which educates vulnerable children has once again been told it must improve its “weak financial position” by bringing in more experienced people to help run it.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency this week sent a financial improvement notice to improve to the Engage Multi Academy Trust. It follows a similar warning in March this year.

The trust, which is based on Drayton High Road, educates many of the county’s excluded and vulnerable children at the Pinetree School in Thetford, for children who have struggled in mainstream education, and the Short Stay School for Norfolk (SSSfN).

The SSSfN has four main constituent schools - the Brooklands School at Gorleston, the Douglas Bader School at Coltishall, Norwich’s Locksley School and the Rosebery School in King’s Lynn.

It also offers specialist provision at The Earthsea School in Honingham and at The Compass in Belton.

In the notice, sent to the trust’s chairman Philip Harris, Mike Pettifer, from the Education and Skills Funding Agency wrote: “I recognise the cooperation and extensive discussions that have taken place between the trust and officials and the changes you have already made to strengthen accounting and internal financial controls.

“However, my concerns remain in relation to the weak financial position and financial management at the trust.”

He said the notice had been served as the trust had accrued a “significant debt” and had breached the Academies Financial Trust Handbook as there had not been good financial management and effective internal controls.

Mr Pettifer said he had “continued concerns regarding the governance and oversight of financial management by the board” and ordered the trust to make new governance appointments.

He said an interim chief executive needs to be brought in and the previous business manager and chief operating officer replaced.

The trust has been ordered to provide a recovery plan, which includes efficiency savings and costed implications of reorganisation. It must also provide the agency with monthly management accounts.

The trust has been contacted for comment.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Video: Take a look inside Panda - Norwich’s new prosecco and wine bar

Team of Panda behind the bar, Samantha, owner in the centre

Candlelit vigil for Ibish Peri, as money in his memory pours in for mental health charity

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Richard Smee

Norwich teenager Cameron Cole enters the Big Brother house

Big Brother housemate Cameron Cole, from Norwich. Pic: Channel 5/PA Wire

Major Norwich road will be shut overnight for two weeks

Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide