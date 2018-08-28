Search

School opens new children's sensory room

PUBLISHED: 14:41 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 11 September 2018

Barry Holden, organiser of North Walsham Live Aid who raised £10,000 for the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School, with Sam and Lola. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The specialist sensory school matched a £10,000 donation to create their new room.

A complex needs school in Norwich has celebrated the opening of a new sensory room.

Clare School, on South Park Avenue, opened the specialist room earlier this week.

The school, for pupils aged between three and 19, bought new bespoke equipment to help with their pupils’ disabilities.

Fyfe Johnston, headteacher of Clare School, said: “Eighty per cent of our pupils have sensory needs, with many also having complex medical and learning needs.

Maisie enjoying the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMaisie enjoying the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We got to design most of the room, meaning we get to control the environment, and it also meant that we got really good value for money.”

Mr Johnston has been at the school for four years and saw them through their 2016 Ofsted report which rated them as outstanding.

He said: “We have a hugely inspiring community at the school, both staff and pupils.

“It’s great to be able to give them the best equipment possible so they can get the best out of what they need.”

Head, Fyfe Johnston, in the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School with Lola. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHead, Fyfe Johnston, in the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School with Lola. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A sensory room is a room designed to develop a person’s sense, through special lighting, music, and objects.

It can also be used as a therapy for children with limited communication skills.

Mr Johnston said: “We have highly trained teachers for the visually impaired and deaf.

“We also have a new assessment and training room which helps get the most out of the children learning with us.”

Head, Fyfe Johnston, in the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School with Maisie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHead, Fyfe Johnston, in the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School with Maisie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Money was fundraised by the school’s Care4Clare charity through raffles and concerts, along with members of the  public choosing to raise money for them.

One woman, Sally-Ann Edmonds, raised £1,145 for the charity by completing the Great North Run.

Some of the classes have  ceiling-mounted hoists, while others have their own soft play area.

Mr Johnston said: “Each pupil has a specific timetable which is suited to them and how they work best.”

Head, Fyfe Johnston, in the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School with Lola, left, and Maisie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHead, Fyfe Johnston, in the refurbished sensory room at the Clare School with Lola, left, and Maisie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To find out more about Clare School you can visit their website: www.clareschool.co.uk

To donate to Care4Clare visit their JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/careforclareappeal

