‘Energetic and committed’ head teacher steps down after 12 years

Langley School. Head Teacher Dominic Findlay

A school head has decided to step down after 12 years in charge.

Langley School. Head Teacher Dominic Findlay

Dominic Findlay will step down as headmaster of Langley Senior School in August 2019, having arrived at the school in 2007.

Mr Findlay’s tenure has seen pupil numbers increase to more than 500, the building of many new facilities, sporting success and the introduction of new initiatives such as Growth Mindset which promotes more efficient and effective techniques for learning.

In 2017 the school moved from its preparatory facilities in Norwich and completed a merger with Taverham Hall School.

Mr Findlay said: “The tremendous achievements of so many young people in my time here have been at the centre of all that has been good.

Langley School Sixth Form students collecting their A level results this morning. Oliver Neale congatulated by Headmaster Dominic Findlay.

“Following twelve years as Headmaster I am immensely proud to be leaving Langley Senior School in such a positive position, one which I could only have dreamt of on my arrival in 2007.

“My successor will inherit a school in excellent heart.”

Langley Senior School is located on a 110 acre estate near Loddon, 10 miles from Norwich, and educates students and boarders between 10 and 18 years old.

Sharon Turner, chair of governors, said: “I would like to express our sincere gratitude for his energy and commitment to Langley Senior School.

Langley School has this week successfully completed its merger with Thorpe House School, Langley headmaster Dominic Findlay at Thorpe House.

“His determination and commitment to the School have been second to none.”

Langley also has six national, regional and county club partners, and claims to offer some of the best sporting opportunities in the UK.

Last year the school was awarded HMC status, recognising it as a top provider of independent education. More recently the school was awarded the prestigious Artsmark Gold for its commitment to arts provision.

Arts Council England said of the Langley: “Artsmark has clearly been a transformative journey, with activities, progression routes and projects blossoming across all departments in the school.”

Langley School. Head Teacher Dominic Findlay with the School trophy cabinet.

The school moved to Langley Hall in 1946 and had previously existed in Norwich as Norwich School for Boys since 1910.

Earlier this year the old Thorpe St Andrew site at Beech Hill was destroyed by a fire, which is being treated as arson.

For more information phone 01508 520210.