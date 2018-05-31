EDP praised for tackling loneliness through council campaign

Some of the winners of Norfolk County Council's In Good Company award scheme, which combats loneliness, on a vintage paddle steamer. Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON Julian Claxton Photography

Norfolk organisations which go the extra mile to tackle loneliness have been praised as part of a countywide campaign.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Proctor, new leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry Andrew Proctor, new leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Norfolk County Council’s In Good Company project, launched in autumn 2017, has given quality marks to 15 businesses, clubs and trusts this summer.

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

To celebrate Norfolk Day today, the EDP and BBC Radio Norfolk - which were behind the idea - received honorary quality marks.

Members of Thetford U3A receiving their In Good Company award in 2017 . Picture: Ian Burt Members of Thetford U3A receiving their In Good Company award in 2017 . Picture: Ian Burt

They were given out for their consistent support of the council’s campaign to ensure that no-one spends a lonely day in the county if they do not want to.

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: “We’re honoured to have received this recognition from Norfolk County Council. Loneliness and social isolation is a growing problem and therefore something we feature regularly on our pages and websites and will continue to do so.

“Our role is to help tackle this issue by provoking debate, highlighting issues and shouting about the great community work around loneliness that is already going on in this county.”

Announcing the quality mark list, council leader Andrew Proctor said: “Norfolk Day is all about celebrating the fantastic community spirit that exists in our county – so it’s a great day to showcase the amazing work local groups are doing to help reduce loneliness and social isolation.

“Together, they help hundreds of people to stay connected with friends, family and services in their local areas. For some, they may provide the only social contact isolated people have.

“People who are lonely can suffer poor health, come to rely on public services sooner and lose their independence more quickly. So when it comes to the health and wellbeing of our residents, the work of these organisations is vital and they deserve recognition with these quality marks.”

He added: “I’m delighted to also award quality marks to the EDP and Radio Norfolk. For so many, they are the dependable and friendly voice keeping people in touch with what’s going on in their local communities.

“We also wanted to recognise the contribution that they have made, since we launched In Good Company, to raise awareness of the problems of loneliness, the enormous amount of work being done to help prevent it, and the need to encourage every one – from businesses to individuals to do more if they possibly can.”

Other quality mark holders

From a pub, florist and training company, to community arts, transport and history organisations as well as vibrant community hubs.

All these organisations which cover all parts of the county are the latest list of In Good Company approved bodies.

This recognition reflects the breadth and depth of work going on in local communities to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norfolk.

In Good Company quality mark plus awards have gone to Badger’s Wood Care Home in Taverham, Half Moon Pub in Rushall, Norwich Door To Door, Red Cat Partnership and Sheringham Dementia Friendly Community.

Quality marks have been given to Amber’s Rose Florist in Potter Heigham, Ashill Village Aid, Broome Village Hall, Home Instead Senior Care, Norfolk Boccia, Norwich Community History Club, Silver Social (Breckland District Council) The Crossing and Thetford (Access Community Trust).