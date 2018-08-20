Video

WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

When getting ready to propose to a partner, it isn’t unusual to call in the help of friends and family.

But one Norwich man roped in some particularly well-known faces when he popped the question to his girlfriend.

Elliot Holman, 27, who grew up in Norwich and attended Taverham High School, proposed to partner Bryony, who he has been in a relationship with for more than four years, while away on holiday in America.

Mr Holman, who now presents at a radio station in the north of England, recruited pop stars Ed Sheeran and Pink to give him a helping hand.

In the video, Suffolk singer Mr Sheeran said: “Hi Bryony, Ed Sheeran here. Elliot is not going to do better than you, so you need to accept it that he needs to marry you and it has to happen, and you need to make him a very, very happy man.

“I’m sure he will make you a very, very happy lady, but the fact is there’s no-one higher on the totem pole than you for him so you’ve just got to let it happen.

“My seal of approval is there, I’m sure that counts for a lot. Say yes!”

And American singer Pink joined the plea, saying: “Elliot Holman would like to ask you if you will be his wife. Please say yes - I mean, if you should - if you should say yes then you should. Good luck!”

And it was a happy ending for the pair, after Mr Holman proposed on a Florida beach.

He said: “We went to Clearwater beach on the Florida coast, it’s all white sands and blue sea.

We watched the sunset, I showed her the Pink video as she pops the question and then I showed her the ring but said before you answer, there’s somebody else to persuade you, which was Ed Sheeran.

“Then I said will you marry me and she said of course I will.”

Mr Sheeran, best known for hits including Perfect and Give Me Love, was raised in Framlingham in Suffolk.