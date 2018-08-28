Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the Eaton Park

Friends of Eaton Park are organizing guided tours of the famous parks rooftops. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Victoria Pertusa

Visited by thousands of people every-year, Eaton Park is one the Norwich’s most popular parks.

Opened by the Prince of Wales in 1928, the park boasts a miniature railway, bandstand, tennis courts, bowling green, sports pitches, boating lake and a pitch and putt course.

Now, on Sunday, September 16, to mark the park’s 90th anniversary, Friends of Eaton Park is holding a birthday celebration, which includes the chance to see a bird’s eye view of the park.

Coinciding with this year’s Heritage Open Days festival, the focus of the event will be on Eaton Park through the decades, with people being invited share their memories, stories and photographs of the park.

But there will also be the opportunity to head to the top of one of the park’s rotunda quadrants and see the green space from a different angle.

The Eaton Park birthday celebration will take place in the Friends Room in the rotunda from 2-5pm, rooftop tours will take place at 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm and 4.30pm.

With almost 300 events programmed, including free guided tours, talks, open buildings, exhibitions and performances, Norfolk’s Heritage Open Days festival is one of the biggest in the country.

A brochure covering most of the events in Norfolk is available from The Forum in Norwich, Tourist Information Centres, libraries and many other places across the county.

A copy can also be downloaded from: theforumnorwich.co.uk/hods