Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Anglian Bikers’ epic journey raises £1,700 for EACH’s nook appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:35 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 01 August 2018

East Anglian Bikers have presented a £1,700 cheque to East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH

East Anglian Bikers have presented a £1,700 cheque to East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH

Archant

A team of some 200 motorcyclists have completed an epic ride across the East of England to raise more than £1500 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Taking place in July, the East Anglian Bikers’ journey covered more than 200 miles and took them through Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Stopping off at service stations along the way, the bikers sold around 1,000 raffle tickets for a draw that was broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.

Amongst the prizes in the draw were £150 worth of vouchers from Orwell Motorcycles and six tickets to Copdock Motorcycle Show. In total the bikers raised £1700 for EACH.

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “Many thanks to East Anglian Bikers for choosing EACH to benefit from what I know is a really big event for the group. Money raised will be going towards the nook appeal, our campaign to raise £10 million and build a new hospice in Norfolk.”

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists