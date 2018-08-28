Drivers face A47 delays after crash

Drivers on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth are experiencing delays this morning after a crash near North Burlingham.

The crash, between a lorry and a black van, happened on the single carriageway near the Lingwood Road junction at about 7.30am.

An ambulance has gone to the scene, but police do not believe anybody has suffered serious injuries.

There are reports of long tailbacks in both directions.

Norfolk police tweeted: “Motorists advised to expect delays following road traffic collision on A47 North Burlingham at junction with Lingwood Road. Police currently at scene. Vehicle awaiting recovery.”

