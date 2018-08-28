Search

Driver arrested after car and bus in crash

PUBLISHED: 09:03 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 07 September 2018

Picture: Archant library.

Picture: Archant library.

Archant

A car driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash with a bus which closed a road for two hours.

The crash happened in Blofield Road in Brundall at just after 5pm yesterday.

It involved a Mini Cooper and a bus. Nobody was hurt.

Norfolk police said the driver of the Mini Cooper had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered. It opened at 7pm.

