New doggy day care centre to open in Norwich

A new doggy day centre will be opening near Norwich this month.

Scent-a-Barks, in Taverham, is a custom-designed dog centre offering indoor and outdoor facilities for Norfolk’s four-legged friends.

The 1400 square foot centre offers up to eight hours of mental and physical stimulation a day thanks to a team of qualified staff employed to engage in fun activities for the dogs.

Owner, Stacy Morris, plans to transform the interior of the unit to include bespoke areas, where dogs can be grouped based on temperament and personality.

These include an active arena, which offers free-roam fun and a chill out zone.

As well as offering dog daycare, the business also offers dog walking, home boarding and home visits.

