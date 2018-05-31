Disruption on the Norwich to London rail line after person hit by train

There is disruption on the Norwich to London rail line this morning after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

There is disruption on the Norwich to London rail line this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train operator Greater Anglia has said: “Due to a person being hit by a train between Ilford and Romford trains services are subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.”

Some lines have now reopened following the incident but disruption is expected until about 1pm.

For more information, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/