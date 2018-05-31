Missing 80-year-old found safe and well

A missing 80-year-old has been found safe and well.

David Honess (known as Lordy) went missing from his home address on Melton Road in Wymondham on Thursday, August 2.

He was found safe and well this afternoon by Police Dog Kaiser in Wymondham almost 24 hours after being reported missing.

A tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs Unit said Mr Honess was found lying down out of sight in a wooded copse.

They also said PD Kasier will be getting steak for dinner as a reward.

Police have thanked the media and the public for their help with the appeal to find Mr Honess.

After being alerted to his disappearance, officers made enquiries to Mr Honess’ whereabouts but were unable to locate the 80 year-old and became concerned for his welfare.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team had 20 members searching throughout the night in the Wymondham area working jointly with the police and fire service.

A helicopter and a drone were also deployed overnight.

