Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Norwich City fan with ‘very bad dementia’

David Aldred. Photo courtesy of Lauren King. Archant

Police and family are frantically searching for a missing Norwich City fan suffering from dementia.

David Aldred, 67, was last seen at his home in Kemps Lane, Beccles, at around 9am this morning (Sunday, September 9).

Mr Aldred suffers from vascular dementia and his family are growing increasingly worried for his safety.

His daughter Clare King said: “He’s got vascular dementia caused by a series of mini-strokes. If he gets stressed out he could have a major stroke and die.

“When he is on his own he gets very anxious.”

In a facebook post his granddaughter Lauren King added: “My poor grandad has got out and is missing, he has very bad dementia and is confused.”

Mr Aldred, known locally as ‘Biscuits’, is wearing grey jogging bottoms and a knitted green jumper. He has a read plaster cast on his left wrist.

Anyone with information about Mr Aldred’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 124.