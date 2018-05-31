Cyclist airlifted to hospital with head injuries after being thrown into brick wall by crash

The crash happened a the junction of Church Lane and Buxton Road in Spixworth. Picture Google. Archant

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in Spixworth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened just after 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports that a silver Volvo XC90, which was travelling along Church Lane, and the cyclist, who was joining the junction of Buxton Road, had crashed.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, came off his bike and hit a brick wall. He suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured as a result of the collision.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the driving/riding manner of either vehicle, or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

They should contact PC Gary Prescott at Acle Roads Policing on 101.