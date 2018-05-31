Cyclist airlifted to hospital with head injuries after being thrown into brick wall by crash
PUBLISHED: 08:38 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 July 2018
Archant
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in Spixworth.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened just after 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to reports that a silver Volvo XC90, which was travelling along Church Lane, and the cyclist, who was joining the junction of Buxton Road, had crashed.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, came off his bike and hit a brick wall. He suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The driver of the Volvo was uninjured as a result of the collision.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the driving/riding manner of either vehicle, or has dash-cam footage of the incident.
They should contact PC Gary Prescott at Acle Roads Policing on 101.