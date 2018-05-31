Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich cubs raise more than £400 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 09:41 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 10 August 2018

Members of the 3rd and 4th Norwich Sea Scout Group visiting the East Anglian Air Ambulance at Norwich Airport. Picture: Tom Martin

Members of the 3rd and 4th Norwich Sea Scout Group visiting the East Anglian Air Ambulance at Norwich Airport. Picture: Tom Martin

Archant

Members of a Norwich cub group have paid a visit to the East Anglian Air Ambulance hangar at Norwich Airport to present the organisation with a cheque for more than £400.

The cubs, from the 3rd and 4th Norwich Sea Scout Group, based in Catton Grove area of Norwich, raised the money by completing a sponsored seven-mile walk from North Walsham to Blickling Hall earlier in the year.

Visiting Norwich Airport on July 26, the cubs aged between 7 and 10 years of age presented the air ambulance team with a cheque for £438, before being treated to a tour of the hanger which included a chance to see the helicopter used by the team up close.

Tom Martin, the group leader said he was really proud of the troop’s fundraising efforts: “The cubs where really motivated and it was a fantastic achievement, I’m really proud of the troop. I thinks it’s really good.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists