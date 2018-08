Firefighters called out to 100 straw bales on fire in Crostwick

Firefighters were called out to the scene of about 100 straw bales on fire at Crostwick.

Fire crews were called to the stubble field off North Walsham Road shortly before 11pm on Monday,

Crews from Earlham and Wroxham attended the incident and one fire crew will remain at the scene throughout the night to keep a check on the situation.