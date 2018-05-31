Cromer lifeboat called to diver in difficulty off the Norfolk coast

The RNLI Lifeboat Station on Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A diver has been rescued after getting into difficulty off the Norfolk coast.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cromer RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat ‘Lester’ just before midday yesterday to reports that a diver was in trouble beneath a boat seven nautical miles north east of Bacton.

The lifeboat arrived to find the Sea Palling Inshore Rescue Service boat already on the scene, and the rescued diver, as well as another, who stayed on the dive boat, safely aborad.

The dive boat was then taken to Sea Palling.