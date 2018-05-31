Updated
Cromer lifeboat called to diver in difficulty off the Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 15:15 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:15 26 August 2018
A diver has been rescued after getting into difficulty off the Norfolk coast.
Cromer RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat ‘Lester’ just before midday yesterday to reports that a diver was in trouble beneath a boat seven nautical miles north east of Bacton.
The lifeboat arrived to find the Sea Palling Inshore Rescue Service boat already on the scene, and the rescued diver, as well as another, who stayed on the dive boat, safely aborad.
The dive boat was then taken to Sea Palling.