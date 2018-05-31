Search

Cringleford care home celebrates third birthday

PUBLISHED: 00:29 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 00:29 27 July 2018

Cringleford care home Cavell Court marked its third birthday with Hawaiian-inspired celebrations. Photo: Chris Taylor

Cringleford care home Cavell Court marked its third birthday with Hawaiian-inspired celebrations. Photo: Chris Taylor

Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

A Cringleford care home marked its third birthday with Hawaiian-inspired celebrations.

Residents and team members at Cavell Court, in Dragonfly Lane, were joined by members of the local community for a Hawaiian luau-themed party complete with a contest for the loudest Hawaiian shirt, a limbo competition, barbecue, and musical entertainment by singer Ben Lake.

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Cavell Court which is run by Care UK, said: “We all had a fantastic time and it was wonderful to see so many people from the local community celebrate the day with us. The last three years have been a whirlwind. We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built relationships with brilliant local organisations, and worked hard to create a real home-from-home environment for everyone who spends time with us here at Cavell Court...I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have been a part of our journey.”

