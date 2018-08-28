Search

Wymondham museum’s tea room packed for 1940s music performance

PUBLISHED: 18:20 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:20 29 August 2018

The Bridewell tea room at Wymondham Heritage Museum was packed for a performance of music from the 1920s to the 1940s. Photo: Neil Haverson

The Bridewell tea room at Wymondham Heritage Museum was packed for a performance of music from the 1920s to the 1940s. Photo: Neil Haverson

The Bridewell tea room at Wymondham Heritage Museum was packed for a performance of music from the 1920s to the 1940s.

The Bridewell tea room at Wymondham Heritage Museum was packed for a performance of music from the 1920s to the 1940s. Photo: Neil Haverson

It was the first of a planned series of concerts which featured music from the piano recently donated to the museum.

Dating from the 1870s the piano accompanied the silent movies at Wymondham’s first cinema.

It was given to the museum by the David Townsend, grandson of William Spalding, the cinema’s original owner.

The Wymondham Regal Experience donated £300 to restore and retune the piano.

Liz Reed introduced each piece of music with a bit of history.

The £5 ticket included a cream tea with homemade scones served by tearoom volunteers Janice Plunkett and Val Duncan. Money raised will go to the museum’s Project 2020.

Further afternoons of music nostalgia at the museum are planned for October and December.

