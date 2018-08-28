Woman who stripped in public before punching a paramedic and spitting at police had taken cocktail of drugs

A court has heard how a woman who stripped off on a car bonnet before assaulting a paramedic, two members of the public and three police officers had taken a “cocktail” of drugs.

A woman was walking along Barrack Street in Norwich when she saw Carmen Gugu, 32, run across the road with blood coming from her nose.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Friday how Gugu ran to a car where she started shouting at a man before taking off her clothes and climbing onto the bonnet. Gugu then got off and started to get dressed before the incident, on July 16 this year, continued.

The ambulance service had already been called but a paramedic who tried to help was punched in the mouth “causing a small cut”, the court heard.

Gugu ran towards St James’ Close where she punched another woman twice in the face. Police were called to the scene but she kicked out at the officers and spat at them.

She had to be taken to the ground because of her behaviour but was still able to hit one of the officers in the side of the face, the court heard. When in custody she continued to kick off and spat out.

Gugu, of no fixed address, appeared in court on Friday, when she admitted three counts of assault and three of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty in the same date.

She also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge which was imposed in April this year in relation to a shoplifting offence.

Rob New, mitigating, said he could imagine that for onlookers it was not a pleasant sight.

But he said what had happened to her life was somewhat tragic since coming to the UK from Romania where she had been studying a degree in psychology.

He said: “She was introduced to drugs and from there was introduced to the sex business and she has very much been a victim of others more sophisticated than herself.”

Mr New said Gugu had herself been the “victim of violence” and with blood coming from her nose had been running away from someone who had been “attacking her”.

He said she had no idea on her own mind what was going on having taken a “cocktail” and “concoction” of drugs.

He said: “She felt that those who came to her assistance were helping those that gave her problems.”

In addition Gugu also admitted a further offence, of possessing heroin, a controlled drug of class A, on August 6 this year.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said she had been asking young children for a lighter to use for heroin on Waterloo Road in the city.

Police were called and when they arrived found her in the rear garden of an address with a syringe filled with heroin held to her throat.

She pulled down her trousers and tried the inject herself but was tasered by the officer.

Sentencing Gugu chair of the bench John Rockliff described it as “a spree of offending”.

She was given a community order for 12 months, with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge although there was no order for compensation due to lack of means.